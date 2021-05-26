Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Congo earthquake disrupts tin ore exports

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Adds details of Alphamin export route) LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake in Goma, a city in Democratic Republic of Congo near the border with Rwanda, is delaying exports of tin ore from mineral-rich North Kivu province, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday. This is likely to exacerbate shortages of the soldering metal, prices of which last week touched 10-year highs at $30,650 a tonne. The sources said tin ore producers have been unable to obtain the permits they need to export the material because government offices in Goma, North Kivu's capital city, are shut due to the earthquake, which destroyed several buildings on Tuesday. They declined to say how much tin is delayed.

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo#Earthquake#Tin#Mount Nyiragongo#Rwanda#Reuters#Alphamin Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Country
Uganda
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
ChinaWNCY

Congo seizes gold worth $1.9 million in Okapi wildlife reserve

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Congolese authorities have seized 31 kg of gold, worth around $1.9 million, in the Okapi Wildlife Reserve in the country’s northeast, in a rare loss for smugglers who fraudulently bring tonnes of Congolese gold into the global market each year. Lieutenant Jean de Dieu Musongela, head of...
Energy Industrymining.com

Congo digs in over renewal of billionaire Gertler’s oil permits

Democratic Republic of Congo and Dan Gertler are headed for a fight over the Israeli billionaire’s two oil blocks bordering Uganda. Congo’s oil ministry sent a letter to Gertler’s Oil of DRCongo when the permits expired on June 16 asking for all data and payments related to the project’s 2010 production-sharing agreement.
Industrykitco.com

Glencore says to re-start Congo's Mutanda mine towards end of 2021

KINSHASA, June 22 (Reuters) - Commodity trader and miner Glencore said on Tuesday it will restart operations at the world's largest cobalt mine, Mutanda in south-east Democratic Republic of Congo, towards the end of this year and return to production in 2022. Glencore put the mine, which is also capable...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Congo president says Kinshasa hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ by coronavirus

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Hospitals in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa are “overwhelmed” by a rise in COVID-19 infections, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Saturday, as the country was hit by a third wave of the disease. Like many African countries, Congo has officially registered relatively few cases. But the...
AfricaWashington Post

5 things to know about the instability in eastern Congo

New violence that left 50 dead — and tens of thousands of people fleeing the vicinity of Mount Nyiragongo after a volcano erupted in late May — prompted the Congolese government to extend a temporary “state of siege” in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu. Before the volcanic...
Environmentmacaubusiness.com

For many evacuees of DR Congo volcano, an uncertain future

DR Congo’s authorities have approved a “progressive return” to the city of Goma after the nearby volcano Nyiragongo quietened down, but many evacuees say their future there is bleak. Thousands are homeless after Africa’s most active volcano kicked back into life on May 22, spewing a river of lava that...
Businesskitco.com

Trafigura, Mubadala to launch sale of Spanish copper miner MATSA

TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The owners of Spain's Minas de Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) plan to launch a sale of the copper miner on Friday in a deal led by investment banks Bank of Montreal (BMO) and UBS that could fetch up to $2 billion, four banking sources said. Global commodities trader Trafigura and Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala , which co-own MATSA and its three underground mines in southern Spain, set a deadline for initial offers from potential buyers by the end of the week, kicking off the formal sales process, the sources said. The company was valued by two of the four bankers at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.
Africa740thefan.com

Witness: airstrike kills dozens in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – An airstrike has killed dozens of people in the town of Tagogo in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, an eyewitness and a medical official told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after residents said new fighting had flared in recent days north of the regional capital Mekelle. The bomb...
Worldglobalrealnews.com

Congo, China agree to restructure Congo debt

In a telephone interview on Monday, Congolese Presidents Denis Sassou Nousseo and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restructure Beijing’s largest Congolese debt to prevent the Central African country from resuming talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sources in the Press. “The debt issue was raised by two presidents,...
Energy Industrydailymagazine.news

Ore Billionaire Sets Sights on Reviving Congo's Hydro Vision

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest is looking to help revive a long-delayed multi-billion dollar hydroelectric project in Africa as part of his strategy to move into green energy. His Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has held talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo for exclusive rights to develop the...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria's Dangote to start exporting fertiliser to U.S., Brazil

LONDON (Reuters) - Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s new fertiliser plant near Lagos will export its first shipment in late June or early July, to Louisiana, while the majority of exports from the plant are expected to go to Brazil, Dangote said on Tuesday. The new plant at the Lekki Free...
Africatrademarkea.com

How Uganda stands to benefit from DRC roads

Leaders say the infrastructure will transform the socio-economic welfare of citizens in both countries. Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday launched a 223km road project linking the two countries, with the project envisioned to boost cross border trade, improve security and connectivity between the two countries.
Public Healthrock947.com

Talks underway with investors to make COVID vaccines in Africa – Kagame

KIGALI (Reuters) – Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa are in talks with investors to start the production of coronavirus vaccines in Africa, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday. Africa was “trying to find partners, to start manufacturing vaccines on our continent,” Kagame said at the Qatar Economic Forum. “We...
Industrykitco.com

Mining companies in Chile seek input into the country's new constitution

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Mining companies operating in Chile will seek to enter the constitutional debate set to start soon in the world’s top copper-producing nation as the firms try to preserve growth of the sector, an industry leader told local media on Saturday. A broad political agreement generated after...
Worldtheburningmedia.com

Iron Ore Exports: India ends decades-old agreements with Japan and Korea

Production in Odisha is lacking in supply of key steel-making raw materials to the domestic market, resulting in the closure of production from several commercial mines as their leases have expired. The government has not renewed the Long Term Agreement (LTA) for iron ore supply to Japanese steel mills and...
Politicsnation.africa

Worthy mission to DR Congo

Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) troops will be in conflict-ravaged eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kenya has been a key supporter of UN peacekeeping efforts with its operations dating back to 1979. The selection of 255 Kenyan soldiers to join a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic...
Worldpipingmart.com

Iron ore export to China destabilizes steel production in India

Spike in iron ore export, largely to China, has made the lives of Indian steel makers miserable. Though global steel prices have been high in the first four months of this year, producers are struggling to supply as there is a huge shortage in raw material, iron ore. In the...