TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The owners of Spain's Minas de Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) plan to launch a sale of the copper miner on Friday in a deal led by investment banks Bank of Montreal (BMO) and UBS that could fetch up to $2 billion, four banking sources said. Global commodities trader Trafigura and Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala , which co-own MATSA and its three underground mines in southern Spain, set a deadline for initial offers from potential buyers by the end of the week, kicking off the formal sales process, the sources said. The company was valued by two of the four bankers at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.