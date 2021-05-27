That’s definitely no moon...

Squinting through their telescopes at the twinkling heavens, few 19th century astronomers would have imagined the cosmic wonders awaiting discovery in the century to come. Stars so dense, a teaspoon of their matter would weigh as much as a mountain. Objects so compact, literally nothing could escape its gravity. Even galaxies had yet to be revealed in all their sparkling glory. Theory and technology have opened up the Universe, allowing us to not only see the invisible, but to hear the very footsteps of dark, distant giants. It's hard to believe anything could remain hidden from us out there, yet there are...