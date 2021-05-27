Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lego

That’s definitely no moon...

By Mansur Soeleman
brothers-brick.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve seen portions of this LEGO space station by Tim Goddard, then it may be because we wrote about it back when it was just Platform 7. As minifig-kind continues exploring the vastness of space, so grows Tim’s elegant outpost. I like to think that the oil rig-like Platform 7 was just the start of an expansive exploration colony. Tim built a hexagonal landing pad as the second module of the space station, and I eagerly await the next sections.

www.brothers-brick.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Space Exploration#Lego Space#Aesthetics#Creator#Lego Space#Realistic Space Stations#Collectible Minifigures#Portions#Grey Greebles#Smooth Whites#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lego
Related
AstronomyOverton County News

Stories From the Past - Callie’s Man In The Moon

July 16–24, 1969, was the spaceflight that first landed humans on the Moon. Most who watched that event on television probably remember it quite clearly, and also recall what was going on in their lives at that time. But not everyone believed that event actually happened on the moon, and...
AstronomyBay News 9

Why It's Important We Go Back To The Moon

With the introduction of the Artemis program, NASA has established the goal of returning to the moon - and beyond. NASA's Artemis program aims to send astronauts, men, and women, to the moon for the first time in some 50 years. A deadline of 2024 has been established. NASA wants...
MoviesGizmodo

Neill Blomkamp's Demonic Movie Definitely Has Demons in It, I Guess?

It’s been quite a while since District 9's Neill Blomkamp has directed a feature-length film—not since 2015's poorly received Chappie, in fact. That will change when his new movie Demonic arrives later this summer, a science fiction-horror story that is... kind of incomprehensible, at least in its first trailer?. That’s...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Life Beyond Earth: A Detailed Concept for a Moon Habitat

A detailed concept for a lunar habitat, created by one of the world’s leading architectural firms with ESA technical support, is currently on show at the Biennale in Venice. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, originator of many of the world’s tallest skyscrapers, worked with ESA on a semi-inflatable habitat design which could be part of a long-term vision for an international Moon settlement.
AstronomyLaist.com

It's Our Venus, It's Our Fire, It's Scientists' Desire

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make. LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We’ve walked on the moon, studied Mars and mapped the planets. Now, another planet in our...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Planets may Start Forming Before the Star is Even Finished

Planets form from the accumulation of countless grains of dust swirling around young stars. New computer simulations have found that planets begin forming earlier than previously thought, when a planet’s star hasn’t even finished forming yet. To make a planet you need to do a lot of gluing, going from...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

These 5 Mind-Blowing Hypothetical Cosmic Objects Could Actually Exist

Squinting through their telescopes at the twinkling heavens, few 19th century astronomers would have imagined the cosmic wonders awaiting discovery in the century to come.  Stars so dense, a teaspoon of their matter would weigh as much as a mountain. Objects so compact, literally nothing could escape its gravity. Even galaxies had yet to be revealed in all their sparkling glory. Theory and technology have opened up the Universe, allowing us to not only see the invisible, but to hear the very footsteps of dark, distant giants. It's hard to believe anything could remain hidden from us out there, yet there are...
AstronomyPosted by
Popular Science

Is something burping methane on Saturn’s ocean moon?

Enceladus was supposed to be a frozen world, a dead chunk of solid ice locked in endless orbit around Saturn. But when the Cassini spacecraft visited the system from 2004 to 2017, it discovered an active moon literally bursting at the seams with water, hydrogen, and methane: three substances that, in Earthly oceans, would go hand in hand with life.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Would It Actually Take Us to Create a Dyson Sphere?

There are many different alien technologies depicted in books, movies, tv, and comics. None have quite captured the attention of science nerds quite like a completely theoretical contraption known as a Dyson Sphere. There are a few different versions of this technology, so we'll be looking at several different ones, what they are, how they could be built, and analyzing whether humans are capable of building such structures. First of all... How advanced should an alien civilization be before we could expect such a complex structure?
ScienceScientific American

We Are the Aliens

Something very old, very powerful and very special has been unleashed on Earth. Humans are strange. For a global species, we’re not particularly genetically diverse, thanks in part to how our ancient roaming explorations caused “founder effects” and “bottleneck events” that restricted our ancestral gene pool. We also have a truly outsize impact on the planetary environment without much in the way of natural attrition to trim our influence (at least not yet).
AstronomySpace.com

How to make a universe

Paul M. Sutter is an astrophysicist at SUNY Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute, host of Ask a Spaceman and Space Radio, and author of How to Die in Space. Want to take a stab at unraveling the biggest mysteries of the cosmos? Let's start by exploring the basics of cosmology, the study of our entire universe. Yes, that's a real job — and yes, you can understand it, too.
AstronomyPosted by
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Psychic on May’s Full Moon and Total Lunar Eclipse

Local psychic medium Stephanie Burke has had a lot to say about the stars lately. There are three events happening this week that we should all be paying attention to. The first one is Saturn in retrograde. Saturn, the karmic planet, has been in retrograde since Sunday, May 23. According to Burke, this is a time to step back and rethink our goals.
Astronomyretailcrowd.co.uk

There may be life on Jupiter’s moon

According to the latest models, volcanic activity began 4.5 billion years ago and continues to this day in the depths of the moon of Jupiter, Europe. This phenomenon could also contribute to the emergence of life on an astronomical body with a huge ocean of salt water, dark on the outside but under a thick ice shield.
Aerospace & DefenseMotorTrend Magazine

Doge Doge What Now? GM’s Going to the Moon With NASA

Move over Elon Musk, SpaceX, and Dogecoin, because General Motors is heading to the moon. The American automaker announced plans to develop a new generation of lunar vehicles for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program, which aims to bring human astronauts back to the surface of the moon by 2024.
AstronomyTor.com

Five Stories About Alien Attempts to Reshape the Earth

The term “terraforming” was first used in Jack Williamson’s 1941 story “Collision Orbit.” As you know, Bob, terraforming is the process of transforming an environment hostile to Terrestrial life into a habitable environment. Humans have been doing this in a minor way for millennia, even before they started domesticating plants. But what we’re talking about here is going from “you die outside the dome” to “you can go outside, breathe the air, and plant a garden.”
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Active seafloor volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Europa?

Jupiter’s icy, ocean-covered moon Europa might have active seafloor volcanoes pulsing just out of sight. A May 25, 2021, statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said that new research and computer modeling suggest the volcanoes. If they exist, NASA’s planned mission to this moon of Jupiter – the Europa Clipper mission – might be able to detect them.