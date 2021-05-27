Cancel
Lincoln County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Lincoln County in central Kansas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 248 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Lincoln moving east at 30 mph. * Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove, Beverly, Barnard and Ash Grove.

alerts.weather.gov
Lincoln County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 08:28:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern Lincoln County in central Kansas Northwestern Saline County in central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT Monday. * At 155 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to heavy rain from thunderstorms overnight. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 6 inches of rain fell overnight. Thunderstorms are developing near the warned area which will only add to the flooding concerns. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Beverly, Barnard, Glendale and Westfall.
Ellsworth County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Saline The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lincoln County in central Kansas Northern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Northwestern Saline County in central Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Lincoln, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Lincoln, Sylvan Grove, Beverly, Glendale, Westfall and Ellsworth Airport. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 208 and 241. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH