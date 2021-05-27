Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Lincoln County in central Kansas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 248 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Lincoln moving east at 30 mph. * Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove, Beverly, Barnard and Ash Grove.alerts.weather.gov