Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 08:28:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern Lincoln County in central Kansas Northwestern Saline County in central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT Monday. * At 155 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to heavy rain from thunderstorms overnight. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 6 inches of rain fell overnight. Thunderstorms are developing near the warned area which will only add to the flooding concerns. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Beverly, Barnard, Glendale and Westfall.