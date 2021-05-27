Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buchanan; Platte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH NORTHERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 250 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clinton, or 11 miles southwest of Lawrence, moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Prairie Village, Lansing, Atchison, Merriam, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Weston, Lake Quivira, Kansas City, Linwood, Rushville and Easton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 416. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 224 and 229. Interstate 435 between mile markers 2 and 19. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas...and northwestern and west central Missouri.