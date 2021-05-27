Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buchanan County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buchanan; Platte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH NORTHERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 250 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clinton, or 11 miles southwest of Lawrence, moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Prairie Village, Lansing, Atchison, Merriam, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Weston, Lake Quivira, Kansas City, Linwood, Rushville and Easton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 416. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 224 and 229. Interstate 435 between mile markers 2 and 19. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas...and northwestern and west central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
State
Kansas State
County
Buchanan County, MO
County
Platte County, MO
City
Weston, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Rushville, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#East Lake#Weather Radar#Storm#Bonner Springs#Interstate 70#Interstate 35#Kansas Turnpike#Platte#Shawnee#Olathe#Southeastern Atchison#Doppler Radar#Prairie Village#Lake Quivira#Lawrence#Overland Park#Edwardsville#Leavenworth#Lenexa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Buchanan County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Platte County in west central Missouri * Until midnight CDT. * At 1118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, or 7 miles northeast of Oskaloosa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis and Edgerton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 231 and 234. Interstate 29 between mile markers 4 and 36. Interstate 635 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 9 and 39. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 213 and 226. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Buchanan County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Three Inuries in Three-Vehicle Accident in Buchanan County

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Buchanan County. A report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Sierra M. Maul of St. Joseph was driving south on I-29, five miles south of St. Joe. At 5:50 am, she slowed to turn into an emergency crossover....
Buchanan County, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Buchanan County Crash Thursday Morning Injures Three

A chain reaction crash Thursday morning in Buchanan County sent three to the hospital. 29 year old Sierra M Maul of St Joseph was southbound on I-29, 5 miles south of St Joseph when she slowed to turn into an emergency crossover. 29 year old Dana M Holladay of St Joseph struck Maul in the rear. Then 33 year ago William C Gillenwater of Savannah struck Holladay in the rear. Holladay, Gillenwater & Maul’s passenger, 58 year old Anthony A Foster of St Joseph were taken by Buchanan County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.