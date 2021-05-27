Europa May Have Underwater Volcanoes at Its Poles

This website could earn affiliate commissions from the hyperlinks on this web page. Terms of use. NASA first proposed a devoted mission to check Jupiter’s moon Europa method again within the 1990s, nevertheless it wasn’t till a number of years in the past that the Europa Clipper mission obtained funding. The company now hopes to launch this spacecraft in 2024, and a brand new examine may level the way in which to volcanic exercise. This mannequin exhibits that tidal heating from Jupiter needs to be sufficient to keep the interior of Europa toasty, and that would imply it’s able to supporting life beneath the ice sheet.