NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 – Everything You Should Know

By Mathew Rockford
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Updates – NCIS: Los Angeles is an action series and is a spin-off to its original show – NCIS. The show is set in LA and shows Special Agent Sam Hanna and G. Callen as they work on undercover assignments. They both are a part of NCIS’s special unit by the name of – Office of Special Projects. The show is created by Shane Brennan and premiered on September 22 in 2009. The show is one of the hits of CBS despite receiving several mixed reactions.

TV & VideosAshe County's Newspaper

Gerald McRaney Promoted to Series Regular on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

NCIS: Los Angeles has promoted recurring guest star Gerald McRaney to series regular ahead of the 13th season. McRaney has appeared on the CBS procedural drama since 2014, playing retired U.S. Navy Admiral Hollis Kilbride, a longtime friend of Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt), the current Operations Manager for the Office of Special Projects branch of NCIS in Los Angeles. Kilbride often offers his advice and counsel to the NCIS crew during their undercover operations.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Showrunner’s Recent Comments Teases Answer to Callen’s Loose Ends

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale may have been a bit more positive than previous season finales, but that doesn’t mean it left everything answered. In fact, the NCIS: Los Angeles finale, left multiple loose ends untied. One of which found Callen, portrayed by Chris O’Donnell looking through some filing cabinets. That moment actually foreshadows something big the writers have planned for next season.
Los Angeles, CAcartermatt.com

Why did Renee Felice Smith, Barrett Foa leave NCIS: Los Angeles?

If you’ve watched tonight’s new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, then you know the bad news that Barrett Floa and Renee Felice Smith are leaving. It’s a tough pill to swallow! These two have been a part of the show since early on in its run, and they have each contributed to making it precisely what it is.
Los Angeles, CAoutsider.com

Happy Birthday Eric Christian Olsen: Timeline of the ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star’s Career

Eric Christian Olsen is celebrating turning 43 today. The actor is most known for his current role as Detective Marty Deeks on the CBS show, “NCIS: Los Angeles.”. He first appeared in the series in season one. He was in two episodes, but then eventually came back as a series regular in the second season of the show. Since 2010 he’s consistently been a core character alongside Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Peter Cambor, Adam Jamal Craig, and his sister-in-law Daniela Ruah.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen Hilariously Got Accused by Co-Star of Stealing the Last Line

One of the most popular and longest-running shows on television, “NCIS: Los Angeles” has been a cable tv mainstay since 2009. The show combines intense drama, shocking twists and an all-star cast from one of television’s best products. A highly-rated show through its first 12 seasons, “NCIS: Los Angeles” has built an impressive following. Earlier this year, CBS announced the show would be getting a 13th season in the near future. It has been a ratings success for the network and reviews have been predominately positive. The show stars LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Peter Cambor, Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen in lead roles. It is a spinoff of the original “NCIS” and is the second series in the successful “NCIS” franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Is in ‘Paradise’ in Adorable New Pic With Daughter

Who doesn’t love an adorable baby pic? Well, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen certainly delivers with his latest Instagram photo. “NCIS” Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen isn’t just a great actor. He’s also a loving husband and father. He and his wife, actress Sarah Wright, have three children: a son Wyatt Oliver, 7, a daughter Esmé Olivia, 4, and another daughter Winter who isn’t even one year old yet.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why a ‘Los Angeles’ and ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover Could Be in the Future

Who doesn’t love a good crossover? “NCIS” fans certainly do. It’s always fun to see your favorite television show characters appear in another series. And there’s a reason “NCIS” has been around for almost 20 years – the show knows what fans want. This is why the series has featured its fair share of crossover episodes. In fact, the series often brings the teams together for special missions. And doing so always makes for fast-paced action, intense drama, and some laughs.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Already Has Sights Set On ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Role

Who wouldn’t want to spend the year living and working in Hawai’i’? This “NCIS: Los Angeles” star certainly would. Despite many shows being cut recently, “NCIS: Los Angeles” is safe and will continue to air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Nevertheless, actor Eric Christian Olsen who plays Detective Marty Deeks on the show is lobbying for a role on the new Aloha State spinoff, “NCIS: Hawai’i.'” It would certainly be convenient. The star already spends his off-season living in Hawai’i with his family. So, a role on the new show would make sense. During an interview, Olsen talked about the possibility of joining the new show.