NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 – Everything You Should Know

One of the most popular and longest-running shows on television, “NCIS: Los Angeles” has been a cable tv mainstay since 2009. The show combines intense drama, shocking twists and an all-star cast from one of television’s best products. A highly-rated show through its first 12 seasons, “NCIS: Los Angeles” has built an impressive following. Earlier this year, CBS announced the show would be getting a 13th season in the near future. It has been a ratings success for the network and reviews have been predominately positive. The show stars LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Peter Cambor, Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen in lead roles. It is a spinoff of the original “NCIS” and is the second series in the successful “NCIS” franchise.