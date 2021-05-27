Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Andrew McGinley hit by 'obscene' and 'gross' comment from troll just one month after his three kids died

By Mikie O'Loughlin
rsvplive.ie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew McGinley was hit by an 'obscene' and 'gross' comment from social media troll just one month after his three kids died in January 2020. He was shown the disgusting comment, which appeared under a news story on Facebook, by a friend. Andrew made the decision to quit the social...

www.rsvplive.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolling#Twitter Inc#Facebook Inc#Likes#Blatant Lies#Kids#Rsvp Live#People#Gross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsperuzi.xyz

‘I hadn’t moved on’: Davina McCall reveals she still lived with ex-husband Matthew Robertson

Davina McCall has revealed she and ex-husband Matthew Robertson still lived together after they split up and she felt like she ‘hadn’t moved on’. The TV presenter, 53, parted ways with fellow host Matthew, 52, in 2017 following 17 years of marriage and described still living together as ‘awkward’ as she advised people to check in on their friends going through divorces.
JobsPosted by
The Independent

A message to those who like to troll the comments section

This is for you. Yes, you – the people who lurk in the comments section online, waiting to say something (anything) snarky; the ones at the very end of this article if you scroll down a bit; the ones who contribute to the 60-comments-and-most-of-them-are-abusive section of the website. The “reply guys”, the misogynists. The people who would be welcome to engage thoughtfully with the point made in a piece, and offer up their own opinion, life story or alternate point of view – but instead lean in, full-tilt, to personal attack. Some do engage properly, of course. The majority of...
Behind Viral VideosTVOvermind

Mark Hamill Trolls Tik Tok Troll With His Own Hilarious Trolling

Sometimes fans say things in the heat of the moment without really thinking, and then sometimes they’re kidding and don’t get a chance to say so until they’ve already earned a response from those that they’ve been trolling. That was the case for one TikTok user that went online to post how it’s vastly unfair that those that have been using the app for a while have to scratch and scrape to get the followers they have, while an actor from some old movie can get on TikTok and have millions of views and a massive number of followers in a very short time. Well, it does sound a little unfair, at least until one realizes that the actor in question helped to create one of the biggest movie franchises in history and, despite his lack of success for a long time after, remained as one of the most popular faces in the world. The fact that anyone would even try to troll Mark Hamill is kind of ludicrous, to be honest since the guy has been a famous name for quite a while. His career did drop off a bit in the years following the original Star Wars trilogy, but he never went away entirely and has been a steady presence in show business for decades now, especially since he’s done more than just Star Wars. It was made apparent rather quickly that Hamill hasn’t lost his sense of style either when he came on TikTok and gave a response to the trolling that was absolutely perfect as he was composed and even a bit witty in his reply. Let no one ever say that Master Skywalker wasn’t able to clap back at those that want to at least attempt to ridicule him.
Mental Healthemilyprogram.com

Episode 53: Social Media and Recovery with Maddy Walters

Maddy Walters is a psychology student passionate about eating disorder research and advocacy. She brings her passion and personal experience to this episode of Peace Meal to help us examine the intersection of social media and eating disorder recovery. We explore what it’s like to share your recovery online and to engage with others sharing theirs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Having a déjà vu moment!': Millie Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor hilariously recreate THAT Made In Chelsea bridge scene where she confronted him about cheating on her

Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor hilariously recreated the now-infamous Made In Chelsea scene in which she first accused her then-boyfriend of cheating on her on Monday. Posing with Hugo, 34, for an Instagram photo next to Hammersmith riverside, Millie, 31, wrote: 'Having a Deja Vu moment.'. The original...
CelebritiesBBC

German resident becomes Bracknell social media star

A man from Germany has become an unlikely celebrity in a Berkshire town after sharing his love for it on social media. Henry Artelt, 77, lives in Leverkusen in Germany, which is twinned with Bracknell. His home town features the tourist attraction Bracknell Square, which comprises a red phone box,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Stacey Solomon puts on a loved-up display with fiancé Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon put on a loved-up display with fiancé Joe Swash on Bank Holiday Monday as they enjoyed their first date night since last year. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star, 31, revealed that her father had offered to look after her three sons - Rex, two, Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 13, so she could enjoy a romantic meal out with Joe, 39.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Vogue Williams in tears after emotional return to Ireland

Heart Radio presenter and model Vogue Williams has made an emotional return to her hometown in Dublin, Ireland for the first time in two years. Currently quarantining with husband Spencer Matthews and their two young children, Theodore and Gigi, the star opened up about the challenges of isolation with her little ones.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Social Media’s New Rising Star Brandy Gordon

Undeniably the zeitgeist of contemporary culture is shattering standards and creating new paradigms around the forces doing the disruption. Cryptocurrency, NFT’s, Uber, Airbnb and many other emerging industries in today’s decentralized gig economy are all shining examples of new paradigms forged in the wake of the unraveling of old standards. The same concept holds true these days for modeling….where the objective to be reached isn’t necessarily piling up hundreds of brand partners like it used to be, but in fact establishing the model herself as the brand.
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

Stacey Solomon enjoys her first date night with Joe Swash since last year

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. "Date Night," Stacey announced in her caption on Instagram. "The sun has got his hat on and Joes finally taken his off! Last time we went on a date was last year in Ikea. Aw bubs I miss you. Even though you're always there, sometimes I still miss you. Thank you for being my rock always... I Love you to the moon and stars and back again... Always bubs.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Davina McCall says living with her ex-husband after they split was ‘awkward’

TV presenter Davina McCall has recalled the awkwardness of living with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson after they split up.McCall announced they had parted ways after 17 years of marriage in a statement shortly after her 50th birthday in 2017, saying that the couple’s three children, Holly, Chester and Tilly, were their “number one priority”.In a new interview with Good Housekeeping, McCall described the year that followed as a “transitional phase” of her life where it felt like she was in a “weird no-man’s land” because she was still living with Robertson.“The summer after my [50th] birthday, Matthew and I had split up, and I was in a real transitional phase of my life....
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: ITV divides viewers by saying gay contestants would present ‘logistical difficulty’

ITV has divided viewers with its reasoning for excluding gay people from appearing on Love Island.The reality show, which sees straight couples partnering up, is returning this month, but ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri has shut down speculation that there will be any gay contestants, saying the move would present a “logistical difficulty”.Stavri told Radio Times: “The line-up will be announced within time and it goes without saying that we want to encourage greater inclusivity and diversity.“In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island. There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because...
CelebritiesBBC

Ex-reality TV stars' 'misleading' debt ads banned

Instagram posts by three reality TV stars promising that people in financial trouble could wipe out 85% of their debt have been banned. The ads were labelled "misleading" by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for failing to highlight risks. The ASA said the ads over-simplified the application process. It also...