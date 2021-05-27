Bloomberg: New Nintendo Switch 4K model will be released in September with an announcement coming up
Nintendo’s rumors that the upgraded new Nintendo Switch 4K model will be launched as early as September, with an official announcement imminent. In a new report from Bloombergreporters Takashi Mochizuki and Debby Wu write that Nintendo may be planning to announce its new Switch model ahead of next month’s E3 event. According to the report, the upgraded model is available alongside the Switch Lite, with the original Nintendo Switch being phased out. Exact details on the price of the new model were not shared, but will likely sell for a higher price than the original $ 299 model due to the 4K OLED display and improved hardware.gamingideology.com