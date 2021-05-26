Stansted Airport given go-ahead for expansion after winning appeal
Stansted Airport has won its appeal against a district council that had blocked its plans to expand its annual capacity by eight million passengers. The government's Planning Inspectorate has sided with the Essex airport's owner, Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which had appealed against an Uttlesford District Council (UDC) decision made in January 2020 to reject its expansion from 35million to 43million passengers a year.www.saffronwaldenreporter.co.uk