Stansted Airport given go-ahead for expansion after winning appeal

Denise Cabalier-Waffron and Geoff Watt from Buckinghamshire wanted to be on a 7am flight – but not this one.“We’d rather be going to Turkey, to our house,” said Geoff.The couple had originally booked an early morning flight to Dalaman on the southern Turkish coast on 17 May, the day that non-essential travel from Great Britain ceased to be illegal.But on 7 May, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, placed Turkey on the “red list” of countries from which hotel quarantine is obligatory for arrivals to the UK.Late that night, feeling “absolutely desperate” they booked to Faro in Portugal, the one major...