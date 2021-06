It has been two months since WandaVision concluded its successful 9-episode run on Disney+, and MCU fans are still divided on its series finale. Some are satisfied with how the show handled Wanda’s moving on and full transition into becoming the Scarlet Witch, while others are disappointed with the lack of major cameos and reveals that was previously teased by the cast. One of the cameos that some fans theorized was the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange due to his magical connection with the story and because Wanda’s story has been confirmed to continue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.