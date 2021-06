South Carolinians love to read reports about how we have some of the best beaches in the world. We also take pride in the Lowcountry when it gets worldwide publicity each April for the RBC Heritage golf classic. Businesses and the Chamber of Commerce tout our communities, like Hilton Head, for the lifestyle we all enjoy — a wonderful and affordable way of life, especially for our senior citizens. All of these are good for our state, its economy and its standing in the nation and world.