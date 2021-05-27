'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 5 Champion -- See What Music Superstar Earned the Golden Mask Trophy!

The EP behind the Fox series, adapted from a Korean game show, reveals how they made audiences believe a tone-deaf singer was a musical phenomenon. I Can See Your Voice — Fox’s musical competition series based on a hit Korean game show in which a rotating cast of celebrity judges help a contestant guess if a crop of singers (aka “secret voices”) have good or bad voices without hearing them sing a note and with a cash prize on the line — launched its debut season in September after its production was derailed by the pandemic, having only one episode shot before the set was closed in March 2020. The team, including host Ken Jeong and executive producer James McKinlay, did not let the shutdown slow them, though, and used the time off to study that first episode and make improvements for their return, when I Can See Your Voice became one of the first shows back to work. With season two now also in the books, McKinlay spoke to THR about bringing the hit Korean concept to America and finding the country’s worst voices.