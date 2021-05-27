Cancel
College Sports

Big East Tournament Preview: Huskies open against Xavier

By The UConn Blog
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning the Big East regular-season title, UConn baseball is most likely an NCAA Tournament team. That statement didn’t seem realistic on March 15, when the Huskies, leading 4-2 heading into the seventh inning stretch against then-No. 7 Texas Tech and looking to stave off a sweep, gave up four runs before eventually falling in extra innings. The Huskies stood at 4-10 with an RPI in the 80s after series losses on the road to Virginia and Southern Miss as well as the aforementioned Red Raiders, in addition to a 2-2 weekend in the Baseball at the Beach Tournament.

University of Connecticut
College Sports
NCAA
Texas Tech University
