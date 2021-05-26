Dead To Me Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast And More

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is a Japanese anime series produced by Japanese animation studio -Wit Studio and directed by Tetsuro Araki. The first season of the series is also known as Kotetsujo no Kabaneri. This series has locked the fans as well as appreciated by the critics. Its story acclaimed it to be an award-winning post-apocalyptic series. This series telecasted on Fuji TV on April O8, 2016, and ended with its season one finale, on June 30, 2016, consisting of a total of 12 episodes. Later on, it was also streamed on Amazon. It also bagged the Award for Best TV Anime.