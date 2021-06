Kentucky is up 10 spots to No. 9 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2021-22. If the Wildcats retain Davion Mintz, they may rise even more. Entering the offseason, it was clear John Calipari wanted to make major changes within the program. With the dust presumably settled, both the roster and staff have undergone a complete overhaul. Out went Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew. In came three more transfers and another five-star prospect. Two assistant coaches left, replaced by two assistants from Illinois.