Gov. Signs Bill Addressing Access To Drivers License For Those In The Criminal Justice System
OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation to ensure those invo Ived in the criminal justice system are able to obtain a driver's license so they can pursue work and education. House Bill 1795, authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, gives the Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) flexibility to work with individuals to get a provisional license if they are keeping up with their…www.waltersherald.com