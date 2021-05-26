newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma City, OK

Gov. Signs Bill Addressing Access To Drivers License For Those In The Criminal Justice System

 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation to ensure those invo Ived in the criminal justice system are able to obtain a driver's license so they can pursue work and education. House Bill 1795, authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, gives the Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) flexibility to work with individuals to get a provisional license if they are keeping up with their…

Oklahoma StateUS News and World Report

Former Oklahoma Prisons Boss Picked for County Jail Trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system was appointed Monday to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel, which was created last year to oversee a jail long plagued with overcrowding, inmate deaths, escapes and crumbling infrastructure.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
KRMG

Governor announces $1,200 return to work incentive

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced a couple of bold moves Monday to get people back to work. “Our challenge is not to get businesses back open,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “We’ve done that. It’s been getting employees back to work. Without a doubt, one of the factors causing this has been the continued extension of extra federal benefits.”
Oklahoma City, OKMiddletown Press

Republican lawmakers seeks review of death row conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma who supports the death penalty said Monday he and several of his GOP colleagues are seeking an independent investigation into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip. In a letter state Rep. Kevin McDugle has drafted to Gov. Kevin Stitt...
Oklahoma County, OKWoodward News

Pardon and Parole Board under increased scrutiny

The attention comes as the board is playing a more pivotal role than ever in the criminal justice system in Oklahoma, finding itself embroiled in a high-profile death penalty case and hearing more commutation requests than ever. Two members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board have been repeatedly targeted...
Oklahoma City, OKkswo.com

Governor Stitt announces incentive to bring people back to workforce

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is offering those on unemployment an incentive to return to work. He and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt on Monday announced the Return to Work Incentive. They are offering $1,200 to the first 20,000 Oklahomans receiving unemployment benefits...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma Statedomigood.com

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Booted From Tulsa Race Massacre Commission After Signing Anti-Critical Race Theory Legislation

Reported that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law yet another Republican white fragility bill prohibiting teachings in K-12 schools that include conservative’s favorite new boogie man Critical Race Theory or any other race-based curriculum that causes “discomfort, guilt, anguish or psychological distress” to (white) students. The bill pushed by people whose salty white tears could fill the Georgia Aquarium was denounced by both the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education—but what the hell do they know? They’re only literal fucking educators—and the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, of which Stitt had the caucasity to be a member of...until now.
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Oklahoma State5newsonline.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. In...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

McGirt ruling leaves Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Supreme Court ruling has left Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land. Now 76,000 criminal convictions are being questioned. FOX 25 took the problem straight to Governor Kevin Stitt. We're breaking down the McGirt ruling in an exclusive two-part series beginning Monday, May 17th at...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.