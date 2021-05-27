Summer travel in doubt as three European countries toughen rules on UK arrivals

International leisure travel is finally legal again in England.Jetting off on a foreign holiday is now possible under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new Covid-19 infections.Although holidays are no longer prohibited, there are still myriad hoops travellers must jump through, including pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests taken within a certain timeframe. The government is currently advising that Brits should not be visiting amber or red countries for recreational purposes.On 7 May, transport secretary, Grant Shapps announced that just 12 of countries would be granted ‘green’...