Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Summer travel in doubt as three European countries toughen rules on UK arrivals

By Emma Featherstone, Benjamin Parker
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance is the latest country to impose tighter restrictions on UK travellers due to the Indian variant, putting summer holiday hopes at risk. From May 31, anyone travelling to France from the UK will be subject to seven days of self-isolation and must present evidence of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 48 hours of their departure. Only those with essential reasons will be allowed to enter France from the UK, which excludes holidaymakers.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Travel#European Union#Uk#European Countries#Indian#French#Royal Caribbean#Dft#Eu#Health#The House Of Commons#Blenheim Palace#Ubiquitous Chip#Iata#Qantas Airways#Jbc#Joint Biosecurity Centre#Sherpa Capital#Cma#Government Of Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Airbnb
Place
Europe
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
News Break
Business Travel
Country
Portugal
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
Norway
News Break
International Travel
News Break
UEFA
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Related
Travelkentlive.news

Grant Shapps to hold briefing to release new travel rules for England

Transport Secretary for England Grant Shapps is to hold a press briefing on Friday evening where he will publish the green list destinations for holidays this summer. If a country is on the green list it means anyone coming back to the UK from a break will not need to quarantine.
WorldThe Independent

Grant Shapps explains ‘traffic light’ system for foreign travel

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has revealed the much-anticipated “green list” for when international leisure travel resumes from England on 17 May. Only 12 nations and territories have qualified for “no quarantine” status for returning travellers: Ascension Island, Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal, Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Spain this summer?

International leisure travel is finally legal again in England.Jetting off on a foreign holiday is now possible under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new Covid-19 infections.Although holidays are no longer prohibited, there are still myriad hoops travellers must jump through, including pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests taken within a certain timeframe. The government is currently advising that Brits should not be visiting amber or red countries for recreational purposes.On 7 May, transport secretary, Grant Shapps announced that just 12 of countries would be granted ‘green’...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

At least a dozen Greek Islands will be fully vaccinated within a fortnight and the government vows to jab every islander by July to lure tourists back - heaping pressure on Grant Shapps to put them on 'green' travel list

At least a dozen Greek islands popular with British holidaymakers – including Hydra, Skyros and Mamma Mia film location Skopelos – will be fully vaccinated within the next fortnight. In a bid to lure back travellers, the Greek government has launched 'Operation Blue Freedom' to inoculate everyone on its 200-plus...
U.K.The Independent

Watch live as Grant Shapps announces green list countries

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has announced which countries are on the ‘green list’ for UK travel, in the latest press conference from Downing Street. The list, revealed on Friday, concerns countries with the most relaxed restrictions on travel, including around self-isolating upon their return to the UK. Accompanied by Paul Lincoln from the UK Border Force and Dr Jenny Harries from the UK Health Security Agency, Mr Shapps revealed that Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Iceland are amongst those on the list, meaning they can return home from these countries without self-isolating from 17 May.
LifestyleTelegraph

The nine unanswered questions following the 'green list' reveal

The big reveal has come and gone: overseas holidays are back on from May 17. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has delivered, as promised on April 9, a ‘traffic light’ system. This is the first and most significant step towards the resumption of travel. From next Monday, we’re no longer banned for going abroad without a “valid” reason.
Travelkentlive.news

Green list of holiday travel countries released in full by UK Government

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has revealed the traffic light system that will allow us to go on holiday to some countries this summer. Countries on the green list will mean that people can travel from England, and when they return they will not need to quarantine. Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel...
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid test comparison website to end confusion for holidaymakers

A GoCompare-style website for travel testing is to be launched by the Government to end the chaos for holidaymakers – as a test provider exposed by The Telegraph was ditched from the official list. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, is set to unveil the new gov.uk website within days to...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Green list countries announcement: Portugal, Australia, Israel included but Spain and France only amber

People in England can visit Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel from 17 May without self-isolating on their return, transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced.They are the only popular summer short-haul destinations on the government's new green list for travel.The green list also consists of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands and the Falklands.This is in addition to the remote territories of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha.Meanwhile Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal have been added to the red list.People returning from those countries after 4am on Wednesday...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

FA in talks with UEFA over moving Champions League final to UK

The Football Association is in talks with UEFA over moving the all-English Champions League final to the UK, according to transport secretary Grant Shapps. Shapps said the British Government was “very open to hosting the final” between Manchester City and Chelsea, which is due to be played in Istanbul. However,...
Travelkentlive.news

Live as Grant Shapps says which countries we can travel to this summer

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is revealing the traffic light system that will allow us to go on holiday to some countries this summer. Countries on the green list will mean that people can travel from England, and when they return they will not need to quarantine. May 17 is the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

NHS app acts as vaccination record for travellers from today, says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has encouraged people to download the NHS app from today as it now provides evidence of a person’s vaccination status.The transport minister has advised people to download the app on the same day international leisure travel is finally legal again in England. The NHS app is different from the Covid-19 proximity app that alerts people to local coronavirus rates and exposure.Writing on Twitter, Shapps said: “As of TODAY, the NHS app shows your COVID-19 Vaccine Record. Note: this is the main NHS app which contains your private medical records (once you request & your GP provides access) not...
UEFABBC

Green list countries: New rules for England revealed

Twelve destinations have been put on a green travel list for people in England, meaning anyone returning will not need to quarantine from 17 May. A new traffic light system of rules means international travel will no longer be illegal. However, places on the green list - which includes Portugal,...
Public HealthTelegraph

UK travellers may not need PCR test on return from green list countries

Ministers are to consider lifting the requirement for “expensive” PCR tests for fully vaccinated holidaymakers returning from green list countries – but the decision will hinge on Porton Down tests on transmissibility. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said he was in favour of a “vaccination dividend” for jabbed travellers but...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Green, amber and red list countries: Latest travel rules

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has revealed the much-anticipated “green list” for when international leisure travel resumes from England on 17 May.Only 12 nations and territories have qualified for “no quarantine” status for returning travellers: Ascension Island, Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal, Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.Malta, and the Balearic Islands of Spain, had hoped to achieve green list status but were disappointed.The only traditional summer-sun destinations on the green list are Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel.Ireland retains its special status as a...