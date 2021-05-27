Summer travel in doubt as three European countries toughen rules on UK arrivals
France is the latest country to impose tighter restrictions on UK travellers due to the Indian variant, putting summer holiday hopes at risk. From May 31, anyone travelling to France from the UK will be subject to seven days of self-isolation and must present evidence of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 48 hours of their departure. Only those with essential reasons will be allowed to enter France from the UK, which excludes holidaymakers.www.telegraph.co.uk