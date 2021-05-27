Reps. Raskin, Trone urge Senate to pass bill on Capitol insurrection

As the U.S. Senate nears a possible vote on whether to establish a special commission to investigate the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, one local congressman is advocating for many of his constituents who served as Capitol Police officers that day.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th), who represents parts of Frederick County, recently helped a group of Capitol Police officers send an anonymous letter to members of Congress urging them to support the formation of the commission.

“If you look around the Capitol building, you still have doors that are broken, windows still smashed and in some cases missing,” the letter states. “Officers are forced to go to work with the daily reminder of what happened that dreadful day.”

Many Capitol Police officers live in Raskin’s district, and a group of them dropped the letter off at his office, the congressman said.

“I just figured people should see that,” Raskin said.

The bill that the House of Representatives passed with 35 Republican votes would create a 10-member bipartisan commission to investigate the cause and details of the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol by the end of the year.

Raskin said he was happy to see how many Republicans voted for the measure in the House, especially considering Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) was urging his members to oppose it.

Congressman David Trone (D-6th) also urged the Senate to approve the commission.

“The January 6th insurrection will go down as one of the darkest days in U.S. history, and it is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened,” Trone, whose district also covers portions of Frederick County, said in a statement. “The House passed the bipartisan legislation that would create an independent commission to investigate this horrific event, and the Senate should do the same.”

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have mostly come out against the commission, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling the proposal “slanted and unbalanced” in a statement from his office.

Several Republican senators have indicated they’ll support the bill, however.

McConnell cited the ongoing federal and Senate investigations and the arrests so far of more than 400 people for their roles in the events as a lack of need for another review of what happened.

Raskin said he didn’t even want to entertain the thought that the Senate won’t approve the commission.

He said all of the Capitol Police officers he’s talked to told him that day was their worst experience as a police officer. Some suffered traumatic brain injuries, and others suffered emotional or psychological trauma, he said.

“Many of them told me they thought they were going to die,” he said.