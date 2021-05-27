Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean City, MD

Flying Dog and Ocean City’s Dolle’s Candyland create saltwater taffy beer … and beer-flavored taffy

By Lauren LaRocca
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olKoz_0aCyPNyf00
Buy Now Flying Dog

Another delicious local collaboration has been brewing at Flying Dog. The state’s largest brewery has teamed up with Dolle’s Candyland, the Maryland shore’s iconic saltwater taffy company, to create a first-of-its-kind saltwater taffy beer. Saltwater Taffy IPA, a Brewhouse Rarities release, will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles starting the first week of June.

Brewed in conjunction with Ocean City’s historic candy maker, Saltwater Taffy IPA has a flavor that takes you back to days full of taffy at the beach, while not letting you forget you’re drinking an IPA. The 7.6% ABV beer blends the flavor of freshly squeezed lemons and citrus hops with rich notes of vanilla creaminess.

“Our team loves coming up with surprising flavors … and when we can do that while partnering with local legends like Dolle’s, it makes it that much sweeter,” said James Maravetz, vice president of marketing at Flying Dog.

This partnership is not one-sided. Dolle’s is creating a beer-flavored version of their famous taffy with hops provided by Flying Dog. The taffy will be available online at dolles.com and in their Ocean City retail locations.

Dolle’s Candyland has been an Ocean City institution since 1910 when Rudolph Dolle Sr. purchased a small saltwater taffy stand and created the brand. Now four generations later, the Dolle family continues their legacy, creating delicious taffy and treats on their premises daily.

Learn more at flying dog.com.

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
283
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Ocean City, MD
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candyland#Food Drink#Beverages#Beer Bottles#Brewing#Brewhouse Rarities#Saltwater Taffy Ipa#Taffy Beer#Flavors#12 Ounce Bottles#Vanilla Creaminess#Six Packs#Flying Dog Com#Drinking#Rich Notes#Company#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Ocean City, MDThe Dispatch

Spring Cruisin Event Eyes 30th Year In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The 30th Annual Cruisin Ocean City returns to the beach this weekend, May 20-23. The nationally recognized event attracts more than 3,000 customs, hot rods, street machines, classics and more. While the main events take place at the beachside Inlet parking lot and the Ocean City Convention Center, there will be various citywide locations.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Columbia, MDPosted by
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Good morning from the Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet

Good Morning Maryland from the Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet!. Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet is presenting "Alice in Wonderland" live at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park in Columbia on Sunday May 23. Shows are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through their Facebook page by clicking here.
Ocean City, MDThe Dispatch

OC Elementary 2nd Graders Release Butterflies

After having studied and participated in the 4-H Butterfly Life Cycle outreach program, Ocean City Elementary School second graders from Cindy Leitgeb’s class happily released six butterflies. Pictured are Zayd Sbih, Katie Vornicu and Diana Rosamilia.
Ocean City, MDThe Dispatch

ZUMBA Instructors Donate To Believe In Tomorrow House By The Sea

Every year in October, “Party in Pink” ZUMBATHONS are held nationwide to increase the public’s awareness ZUMBA is fighting and dancing for a cure to cancer. This past year five area instructors joined forces and danced their hearts and souls out in Ocean Pines to inspire others to fight for the cure. All proceeds went to Ocean City’s Believe in Tomorrow House by the Sea. Presenting the $1,000 check to House by the Sea Director Wayne Littleon, center, were organizer and instructor Joyce Landsman and instructors Sherry Stephens, Angie Barton, Charlotte Moore and Carla Ennals.
Ocean City, MDwrde.com

Ocean City Short on Tram Drivers for Upcoming Season

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A staple in Ocean City could be in danger for the upcoming summer season. The town says it is struggling to hire enough drivers for the boardwalk trams. Ocean City normally employs 24 tram drivers for the summer season. So far for this year? They only have 12 on the books.
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

Historic tall ship schedules visit to Ocean City in Aug.

(May 14, 2021) A replica of the famous Santa María, which was part of the three-ship fleet Christopher Columbus led to discover the western hemisphere, is scheduled to make a three-week stop in Ocean City this summer. The original vessel, according to its website, had 300 square meters of sails...
Ocean City, MDaphotoeditor.com

The Art of the Personal Project: Tony Novak-Clifford

The Art of the Personal Project is a crucial element to let potential buyers see how you think creatively on your own. I am drawn to personal projects that have an interesting vision or that show something I have never seen before. In this thread, I’ll include a link to each personal project with the artist statement so you can see more of the project. Please note: This thread is not affiliated with any company; I’m just featuring projects that I find. Please DO NOT send me your work. I do not take submissions.
Ocean City, MDoceancity.com

Puppy Love in Ocean City

We recently held a contest asking you to share photos of your four legged friend at the beach, and tell us what it means to you to be able to travel with your dog. We’d like to thank you for all your submissions and we’ve put together a collection of some of your entires here.
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

Resident upset with bonfire smoke stinking up fresh air

I have lived oceanfront in north Ocean City for the past 25 years and my family and I have enjoyed the perks that ocean front living has offered us: watching waves break, seabirds swooping for fish and dolphins splashing in the distance. We have also enjoyed sitting on our balcony...
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

'There for a reason': St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City's oldest building, preparing for long-awaited reopening

(May 14, 2021) This Saturday, for the first time in more than two years, a bride will walk down the aisle at St. Mary Star of the Sea in downtown Ocean City. She will get ready in the parish’s brand new bride room, which used to be part of the church rectory. Raphael Urbinas’ “The Marriage of the Virgin,” — a large, contemporary-style painting of the marriage of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph — will watch over her from the west wall. She and her guests — a modest 53 because of covid — will walk along a restored wood floor inside the sanctuary, where renovations have been underway for the past more than two years.
Ocean City, MDCape Gazette

Reception with artist Jack Knight set in Ocean City June 4

During June and July, Long Neck artist Jack Knight will exhibit oil and acrylic paintings at Ocean City Art League's satellite gallery in the lobby of the Princess Royale Resort and Hotel on 91st Street oceanside in Ocean City, Md. A First Friday opening reception will be held from 5...
Ocean City, MDWMDT.com

Restaurants predict major uptick in business once restrictions are lifted

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Restaurants are gearing up for a big weekend after Governor Larry Hogan announced all indoor and outdoor restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 15. “It’s been a God sent for us. People have been cooped up forever, they’re ready and excited to get out,” says food and beverage manager of the Castle in the Sand hotel.
Ocean City, MDcoastalpoint.com

Brown Box Theatre brings Shakespeare’s 'Much Ado' to Delmarva this summer

Brown Box Theatre Project, the Boston-based outdoor Shakespeare touring company, announces its 10th year of free Shakespeare with the troupe’s largest tour ever. After a 2020 postponement, Brown Box returns in 2021 with an extended U.S. tour featuring the beloved comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”. Under the direction of Executive...
Ocean City, MDnetworksasia.net

Sand Bucks

Morro Bay Strand State Beach Day Make Use Of Location, Cayucos. Special events during the summer season consist of free film nights and Sundaes in the Park events, which cap off with nighttime fireworks. Coast Guard Beach is part of the attractive Cape Cod National Seaside, consistently placed as one of America’s leading 10 public beaches. Ranger-led walking, canoeing, and also snorkeling tours are supplied, along with historical style trips as well as team yoga for participants of all ability degrees. Though beachfront car park is limited to citizens, a beach shuttle runs every 5-10 mins from a great deal on nearby Doane Roadway.
Ocean City, MDWMDT.com

Live Green: Go Green OC

OCEAN CITY, MD– In 2020, Go Green OC composted 12,190 pounds of food waste. Through composting, they are working towards a zero waste Ocean City. This year, Go Green OC has set an impressive composting goal of 100 thousand pounds of food waste and they told us how they plan on accomplishing that goal.
Ocean City, MDshop-eat-surf.com

New South Moon Under Owner Plan Big Expansion

We are catching up on the news that East Coast industry customer South Moon Under has been acquired by an investment company. The retailer started more than 50 years ago as a surf shop in Ocean City, Maryland. It now has 25 stores along the East Coast from Connecticut to Florida and a growing online business.