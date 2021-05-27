Flying Dog and Ocean City’s Dolle’s Candyland create saltwater taffy beer … and beer-flavored taffy

Buy Now Flying Dog

Another delicious local collaboration has been brewing at Flying Dog. The state’s largest brewery has teamed up with Dolle’s Candyland, the Maryland shore’s iconic saltwater taffy company, to create a first-of-its-kind saltwater taffy beer. Saltwater Taffy IPA, a Brewhouse Rarities release, will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles starting the first week of June.

Brewed in conjunction with Ocean City’s historic candy maker, Saltwater Taffy IPA has a flavor that takes you back to days full of taffy at the beach, while not letting you forget you’re drinking an IPA. The 7.6% ABV beer blends the flavor of freshly squeezed lemons and citrus hops with rich notes of vanilla creaminess.

“Our team loves coming up with surprising flavors … and when we can do that while partnering with local legends like Dolle’s, it makes it that much sweeter,” said James Maravetz, vice president of marketing at Flying Dog.

This partnership is not one-sided. Dolle’s is creating a beer-flavored version of their famous taffy with hops provided by Flying Dog. The taffy will be available online at dolles.com and in their Ocean City retail locations.

Dolle’s Candyland has been an Ocean City institution since 1910 when Rudolph Dolle Sr. purchased a small saltwater taffy stand and created the brand. Now four generations later, the Dolle family continues their legacy, creating delicious taffy and treats on their premises daily.

Learn more at flying dog.com.