Arab students can study for free at Brazilian universities
( MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Students from six Arab countries can apply for free undergraduate courses in Brazil in 2022. Registration is open for the Exchange Program for Undergraduate Students (PEC-G), which allows foreigners from nations with which Brazil has cooperation, preferably developing countries, to study at universities in the country. Citizens of 68 nations in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Oceania, and Europe can apply, including Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, and Tunisia.menafn.com