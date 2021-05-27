Friends cast reveal on-set injury led to superstitious habit before each episode during reunion

The Friends reunion revealed how a painful on-set injury led to the cast creating a superstitious habit.

In the one-off special, which saw all six main cast members get back together to reflect upon the hit sitcom, footage is shown of Matt LeBlanc dislocating his shoulder while performing a slapstick stunt in season three.

The incident in question occurred during the season’s second episode, titled “The One Where No One’s Ready”, which is the only Friends episode to play out in real time.

In the reunion special, LeBlanc explained how the cast would huddle in the corridor outside the show’s apartment set before cameras began rolling. However, on that particular day, they had failed to do so due to being up against time.

“There was one thing that we did every show that we didn't do that night before we started,” LeBlanc said. “We didn't do it that night.”

Courtney Cox , who played Monica, asked: “The huddle?” to which LeBlanc replied: “That's the one time we didn't do it.”

Phoebe star Lisa Kudrow explained the reasoning for abandoning that night’s “huddle”, stating: “We were sort of like, ‘We're taking too long, the audience has been waiting – let's just go.’”

The actor continued: “It was sort of early on and then, after that, we'd be like, ‘Do we need to do the huddle, and he [LeBlanc] would be like, ‘Yeah, ‘cause I don't want anything else falling off.’”

A scene, in which Joey falls off the bed, was created to give LeBlanc a reason to wear a sling.

The reunion’s biggest moment came when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had real-life feelings for each other while filming the show.

