President’s Scholarships at Limerick Institute of Technology in Ireland for International Students

Start processing for University of Alberta Scholarships, which are available for all international students from the world. There is no denying in saying that UOA is among the top-notch universities in the world, and the University of Alberta ranking makes this higher educational institution more strapping in the eyes of world students. The university has ranked in many of post-secondary rankings. In year 2020’s academic ranking of the world universities rankings, UOA was positioned in 101-150 in the world and 5th in Canada. As for QS World University Rankings, University of Alberta ranked 126th in the world, and 5th in Canada.