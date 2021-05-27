Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka to boycott press conferences at French Open ‘to protect her mental health’

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka has revealed that she will not take part in any press conferences during the upcoming French Open, in what she described as a decision to protect her mental health. The 23-year-old Japanese tennis player wrote in a Twitter post: “I'm writing this to say that I'm not going...

www.independent.co.uk
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Mental Health#Delray Beach Open#Press Conferences#Japanese#American#Atp#Athletes#Questions#Contractual Requirements#Sat#People#Centrepiece
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisFrankfort Times

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday.
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Swarovski Crystals Decorate Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

From swimsuits to skincare, Naomi Osaka has been taking swings at various off-the-court ventures. The world of sneakers—specifically via a partnership with Nike—has also been one of the areas the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been lending her creative vision. After decorating the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo with traditional Japanese motifs and some personal touches, Osaka returns to wrap the tennis shoe in cool-toned prints and Swarovski crystals.
Tennischatsports.com

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open & reveals 'bouts of depression'

World number two Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open after the controversy over her refusal to speak to the media at the tournament. The 23-year-old said last week she would not do news conferences at Roland Garros to protect her mental health. "I never wanted to be a...
Worldchatsports.com

Vaccinated Naomi Osaka not sure how smart it is to hold Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

Naomi Osaka has been wondering whether it is smart to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics because of the rising COVID-19 numbers in the Japanese capital. Talking to the press at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the world No.2 Osaka pointed out that she’s been vaccinated and is obviously looking forward to her Olympic debut, but is not sure whether it is appropriate to stage the event amid the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Rome 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Pegula's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka still has problems on clay-courts: the Japanese, fresh from the defeat against Karolina Muchova in Madrid, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Italian Open 2021. The Japanese, who does not even find the support of the first ball, and she gives up on the threshold of ninety minutes of play.
Tennisspectator.us

In defense of Naomi Osaka

‘Kawaisou’ or ‘wagamama’ (poor thing or spoiled brat)? That’s the question Japanese tennis fans have been asking ever since world number two Naomi Osaka quit the French Open, having refused to fulfill her post-match press conference obligations. The tennis superstar cited mental health problems for her reluctance to be quizzed by journalists, after which she was censored sharply and handed a $15,000 fine. She was told to comply, but has chosen not to, packing her bags and leaving instead.
Tennisyr.media

Girl on Fire! Naomi Osaka’s New Skincare Line and Restaurant Investment

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who is breaking into the world of skincare with her new line called “KINLÒ” in a mission to advocate for protecting melanated skin tones, is also the newest investor in Sweetgreen, a healthy food chain. The 23-year-old said her new skincare line will differ from other...
TennisBirmingham Star

Nike supports Naomi Osaka

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Tennis star Naomi Osaka has found support from Nike (NKE) and other major sponsors after deciding to withdraw from the ongoing French Open. The sports apparel giant -- who signed a sponsorship deal with Osaka in 2019 -- applauded the athlete in a statement on Monday for opening up about her struggle with depression. "Our thoughts are with Naomi. We support her and recognise her courage in sharing her own mental health experience," Nike said as reported by CNN. Osaka had pulled out of the French Open citing mental health and revealed that she suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018. "The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety," Osaka said in a statement on Twitter. French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton wished her the "quickest possible recovery" and said the French Open looks forward to have Osaka next year. "First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland-Garros is unfortunate. We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our Tournament next year," said Moretton in a statement released by French Open. "As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes' well-being and to continually improving every aspect of players' experience in our Tournament, including with the Media, like we have always strived to do," he added. World number two Osaka was on Sunday was fined 15,000 dollars for skipping the press conference following her win in the first round in the ongoing French Open. (ANI)
Tennisphillytrib.com

Did You Know: National Tennis Month (Facts about Naomi Osaka)

-She’s been a professional tennis player since 2013. -Osaka became the world’s No. 1 ranked player in women’s tennis following her Grand Slam wins at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open. -She used her platform at the 2020 US Open to draw attention to the BLM (Black...
Tennisamericanmilitarynews.com

Naomi Osaka says she will withdraw from French Open after backlash over her media boycott

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose declaration last week that she would skip news conferences at the French Open in order to protect her mental health stirred impassioned debates over whether athletes’ customary post-competition media obligations harmed their emotional well-being, said Monday she would withdraw from the prestigious tournament in Paris.
TennisKQED

Naomi Osaka Needs a Mental Health Break From Tennis—Sexism May Be a Factor

On Tuesday, the tennis Grand Slams—the French Open, U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open—released a statement supporting Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from competition for mental health reasons. It read, in part: "We wish to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way possible as she takes time away from the court. She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she deems appropriate."
Tennisamicohoops.net

Naomi Osaka is retired from Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka (second) Roland Garros was shocked after announcing her retirement from the competition on her social networks. “I think the best thing for Roland Garros and the other players and my well-being is to quit so everyone can focus on the tournament again.” The Japanese, who made a decision several days ago, said not to speak to the press.
Tennisjacksonvillefreepress.com

Naomi Osaka to Start-Up Sports Academy in Haiti and Los Angeles to Help Girls Get into Sport

By Victor Omondi – (Source: www.yourblackworld.net) – Naomi Osaka took the world by storm when she clinched the title of the best tennis player, ranked by the Women’s Tennis Association. Osaka has had a good run this year, and she seems like she isn’t stopping anytime soon. The 23-year-old, who has perfected her tennis skills, has now set her eyes on helping other underprivileged young girls realize their potential in the world of sports.