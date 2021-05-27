Cancel
Hilton Head Island, SC

Massive alligator crosses road, briefly stops traffic in Hilton Head neighborhood

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Why did the alligator cross the road? Raging hormones, apparently.

According to The Island Packet and WJCL-TV, Bonnie Gutman was on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island earlier this month when she spotted a large alligator walking across Seabrook Drive. She then shared a photo of the 12-foot-long reptile, which briefly brought traffic to a stop, she said.

“A friend suggests that this photo be a reminder to all that we share our environment with critters great and small, and that we need to be in awe of them, as well as very careful around these many different and magnificent species,” Gutman told The Island Packet of the encounter, which took place in the Hilton Head Plantation community and lasted a couple minutes, tops.

Joe Maffo of Critter Management told WJCL that gators are on the move because it’s mating season, which generally lasts until early June.

If you see an alligator, you should not approach, feed or touch it, The Island Packet warned, citing the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

©2021 Cox Media Group

