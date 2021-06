Editor’s note: The following is press release from WonderLab Museum of Science, Health and Technology. Bloom has republished it here with edits for style and clarity. WonderLab Museum of Science, Health, and Technology has received a $26,000 grant through the Youth Program Resilience Fund (YPRF) of Lilly Endowment Inc. to aid in addressing COVID-19 related expenses. The museum was one of the youth-serving organizations chosen out of many to receive this grant and will use the funds to address various costs that have arisen due to the pandemic, as well as plan for the future to continue to safely serve the community.