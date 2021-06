With warrior-poet intensity, Los Angeles singer/songwriter Mereba opens her AZEB EP with the defiant track “Aye.” On it, the sharp-tongued rapper hypes herself up against the war that is everyday life — but even at her most volatile, Mereba carefully draws her strength from her resilience rather than itchy combativeness. “I’m tryna master peace,” she rhythmically speaks, “There are buds on my fingertips growing beautiful things / There are thieves on my pillow plucking my peace while I sleep.” Mereba chooses the high road, chooses to find power in herself rather than using her struggles as an excuse to lord it over others. AZEB, titled after Mereba’s middle name which means where the Sun rises, is all about creating a space of lightness for the dark moments of life.