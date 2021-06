Plans to develop the Hulton Park Estate in Bolton into a major golf resort destination capable of hosting the Ryder Cup have been revised by owners Peel Land & Property. In 2020, Peel L&P secured planning permission for the development, which included a new golf course capable of hosting national and international events. Since then, the project team has reviewed the feedback received from the local community and project partners during and since previous consultations, to consider how it can bring forward a development that better reflects local aspirations for Hulton Park.