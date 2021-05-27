Doctor Who: Ranking the Cybermen Stories – Which is the Best?

The Sandman comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) upcoming Netflix adaptation has been making a ton of news lately- and Geeked Week hasn't even started yet. After revealing a second wave of casting announcements that were met with waves of excitement from the fandom, Gaiman pushed back on those taking issue with the casting of a Black actress as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and having Desire (Mason Alexander Park) as non-binary. The topic of casting and the series in comparison to the comics was one he revisited over the weekend, with Gaiman reminding everyone of the level of creative control he has on the project and that what he's seen so far is exactly what he's envisioned. "FYI: I have more control over this than I've had over anything except Good Omens, & what I'm watching on the dailies is more Sandman than I could ever have hoped for," Gaiman wrote in a tweet- and there was more.