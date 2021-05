Maternity leave is a rare gift. It is incredibly trying and demanding, as well as confronting and triggering. In a moment you are pushed outside your comfort zone and, for months thereafter, to your limits. And yet, it is perhaps the only opportunity you’ve had in your adulthood to date to press pause on “the rest of your life” as you focus on keeping a little human alive. It may be the first opportunity you’ve had, in particular, to have some breathing space from your career and reconsider the journey you are on, professionally and personally. With that in mind, how do you make the most of your maternity leave as an (ordinarily) busy working professional?