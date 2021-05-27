Courthouse Comments
One almost hates to say this, for fears we will jinx the warming weather, but it looks like Summer is finally here. I saw my first two Cicadas on the maple in front of the house this week. The constant drone hasn't reached a level where my old ears with the high frequency loss of hearing can hear it, but the days of quiet will soon be behind us as they rise by the millions. Most of us who grew up in the country already know this; but, though they are big and noisy, they don't bite or sting and make great fish bate. They also feed lots of wild life. I had a dog in 2008 who probably gained 15 pounds during the last emergence.