Courthouse Comments

Saturday, March 6,1982 proved to be a day of mixed emotions for the Owsley County High School Cheerleaders. The day began with the 56th District Competition. The competition went well or at least everyone thought it did until the results were announced. The OCHS Cheerleaders proved to everyone present that they, along with Lee County Cheerleaders, were the best cheerleaders there. However, when the results were announced the judges disagreed. They gave 1st place to Wolfe County 2nd place to Lee County with Owsley County following a close 3rd. What happened? Everyone was in disbelief. Questions began to arise. It was rumored throughout the gymnasium that things weren't as they should be. Was it possible that one of the judges knew one of the sponsors? Was it possible that one of the judges had worked privately with one of the cheerleading squads in competition that day?