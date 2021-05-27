Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

1 TB TeamGroup T-Force Cardea Zero Z330 NVME SSD for $91.99

By lovemydeal
slickdeals.net
 14 days ago

Newegg has the 1 TB TeamGroup T-Force Cardea Zero Z330 NVME SSD for $91.99. This is a budget or entry level NVME SSD with an SLC cache. Sequential read 2,100 MB/s. Sequential write speeds 1,700MB/s. Random Read 220K IOPS Max. Random Write 200K IOPS Max. Endurance: 1,000TBW. MTBF 1,500,000 hours.

slickdeals.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#T Force#Cardea#The 1#Nvme Ssd#Teamgroup Claims#Mb S#Speeds#Mtbf#Entry Level#Graphene#Customer Ratings#Temperature#Warranty#Slc#Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Amazon
Related
NFLDigital Trends

Save an incredible $1,200 with this INSANE Dell Latitude laptop deal

Madness. Insanity. Absurdity. That’s a recurring theme we’re seeing with some of the amazing Dell laptop deals during its weekly sales and early Prime Day promotions. Dell is prepared to drop the prices of its best computers and laptops, so why shouldn’t we be excited? There are some excellent choices for productivity, gaming, work, and casual use.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
Computersprogramminginsider.com

Find the Best SSD for PC in 2021

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. SSD or solid state drive is a form of storage device that stores data on a permanent basis. As a long-term form of storage, it handles large amounts of data. While looking for the best SSD for PC, you can understand your primary workload and features for the right choice. It works along with the processor for running applications and operating systems. When the CPU needs to run a particular application, it goes to the SSD to seek the information. The SSD can transfer the data to RAM that saves it for a short time.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Kingston KC2500 SSD review

It seems like I've been harping on about the stupidly good value WD Blue SN550 since time immemorial at this point, as it really is one of the best SSDs for gaming I've ever tested. Happily, the arrival of Kingston's KC2500 SSD on my testing bench means I can finally widen my repertoire a bit now, as this is another astonishingly good NVMe drive that's so darn fast it can actually rival the speeds of much newer and more expensive PCIe 4.0 drives.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Aorus Gen4 7000s Premium SSD features bulky stacked cooler

Gigabyte has unveiled its latest, and fastest, Aorus branded 2TB SSD. The new Aorus Gen4 7000s Premium SSD delivers up to 7GB/s sequential read speeds "with no throttling". These Aorus drives have been updated since the CES 2021 product announcements from the Phison E16 to Phison E18 controller, instrumental in boosting peak transfers from 5 to 7GB/s. The sustained no throttling promise comes thanks to the beefiest passive cooler unit yet for Aorus SSDs, the M.2 Thermal Guard Xtreme with Nanocarbon Coating.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

WD Black 750 SE NVMe SSD PCIe 4.0 drive launches

Western Digital has launched a new NVMe SSD this week making available the WD Black 750 SE NVMe SSD PCIe 4.0 drive available in 250, 500, and 1 TB capacities priced at $55, $75 and $130 respectively. The new NVMe SSD is now available to preorder with shipping expected take place in the next 3 to 4 weeks and offers sequential read speeds up to 3,600MB/s.
TechnologyHEXUS.net

TEAMGROUP Launches All-Round Storage Solutions

_ Leading memory brand TEAMGROUP is returning to COMPUTEX 2021 with all of its sub-brands with full force. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to ravage the globe, the organizers of COMPUTEX have canceled the physical exhibition and switched to an online dual platform exhibition (exhibition dates: 5/31/2021–6/30/2021). As a Taiwanese brand, TEAMGROUP is excited to launch three all-round storage solutions simultaneously at this year’s online COMPUTEX expo. The three themes of the products are “heat dissipation,” “large storage capacity,” and “DDR5,” which corresponds with TEAMGROUP’s slogan at the 2021 online expo: “Chill the Heat, Feel the Speed, Make it Big.” The exhibition will unveil TEAMGROUP’s all-round solutions, and consumers will be able to get a first glimpse of TEAMGROUP’s exciting showcase video on its official social media pages and COMPUTEX’s dual online platforms. TEAMGROUP’s 2021 showcase begins with the theme of “heat dissipation,” followed by “large storage capacity,” and lastly, the new generation of “DDR5.”
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This fantastic Dell laptop is $320 in the Memorial Day sales

This year’s Memorial Day sales are finally online, bringing with it offers on a wide range of products. If you’ve been planning to take advantage of Memorial Day laptop deals to buy a new machine, you might want to check out the discounts from the Dell Memorial Day Sale. One of the laptops that you can buy for cheap is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is available for just $320 after a $90 discount off its original price of $410 for Memorial Day.
Electronicsrockpapershotgun.com

The RPS-acclaimed Crucial P2 NVMe SSD is down to $94 on Newegg

The Crucial P2 is one of the best value NVMe SSDs on the market, and today you can pick up a 1TB model for a new low price - just $94 on Newegg with code 93XRD38. That's way down from its usual price of $125, and is some $30 cheaper than the current best Amazon price. In fact, the Crucial P2 is now actually cheaper than 1TB SATA SSDs, which start on Amazon at $100 - a pretty rare turn of events!
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ECLLPSE high-speed portable SSD from $199

ECLLPSE is a new high-speed portable SSD, with a rugged design, that its creators say is “unbreakable”. Supporting the IOS file manager and offering read and write speeds up to 550MB/s the ECLLPSE portable SSD has launched via Indiegogo and is now available to back with special launch pricing. Early...
Computersanandtech.com

Marvell Announces First PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD Controllers: Up To 14 GB/s

Today Marvell is announcing the first NVMe SSD controllers to support PCIe 5.0, and a new branding strategy for Marvell's storage controllers. The new SSD controllers are the first under the umbrella of Marvell's Bravera brand, which will also encompass HDD controllers and other storage accelerator products. The Bravera SC5 family of PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers will consist of two controller models: the 8-channel MV-SS1331 and the 16-channel MV-SS1333.
ComputersPCWorld

Get Seagate's blazing-fast NVMe SSD for just $55

Speeding up your laptop or desktop with lightning-quick storage doesn’t have to break the bank this weekend. Newegg is selling the 500GB Seagate BarraCuda 510 NVMe M.2 . for $55 through the end of the day Sunday. That’s $20 less than you’ll find elsewhere right now. If you have a...
Computerstechacute.com

TRANSFAST Builds Universal SSD at the Size of a Dongle

Today’s world is highly dependent on massive data. It can be documents, numbers, pictures, videos, music, or games that consume a lot of memory space and may slow down the system. So, you will need to find an alternative solution for data backup. In that case, portable solid-state drives (SSDs) can be a versatile solution. You can have all the advantages of an internal SSD in a portable format, so you can easily travel with your important data, wherever you want.
Computerswccftech.com

TeamGroup Unveils 16 GB DDR5-4800 Memory Module, 256 GB DDR4-3600 Memory Kit & 8 TB NVMe SSDs

Let's start with TeamGroup's next-gen DDR5 memory solution. The company has announced the DDR5 Elite series as its first next-gen memory module which will feature a capacity of 16 GB and operate at 4800 Mbps transfer speeds. The product page lists the memory module to carry twice the number of memory banks compared to DDR4 and operates at an ultra-low voltage of 1.1V. It also features on-die ECC support PMIC (Power Management IC) which increases efficiency. From the renders, it can be seen that the Elite series DDR5 memory is very basic, featuring a black PCB and no heatsink.
Video Gamesesuperseller.com

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, Intel i7-10700K 3.8GHz, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, 16GB DDR4, 1TB NVMe SSD, WiFi…

Destroy the competition with the CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR series of gaming desktops. The Gamer Xtreme VR series features the latest generation of high performance Intel Core processors and ultra-quick DDR RAM to easily handle system-intensive tasks, such as high definition video playback and gaming. Coupled with powerful discreet video cards, the Gamer Xtreme series provides a smooth gaming and multimedia experience.