After Falcon And Winter Soldier, How Long Could Sebastian Stan Play Bucky Barnes? Here's The Latest

It’s been over a month since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped its finale on Disney+. While the ending made it clear that Sam Wilson could most likely be returning in some capacity as the new Captain America, things weren't quite as clear regarding the status of Bucky Barnes, who is now known to most fans as the White Wolf rather than the Winter Soldier. Although it’s currently unknown whether there will be another season or if the pair could show up in a future film together, Bucky himself, Sebastian Stan, is sharing his thoughts on how much longer he might play the beloved role.