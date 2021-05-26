Turning “No” into Magic

Looking to right-size your life? Whether you’re looking for less maintenance where the HOA takes care of yardwork without the expense of a condo association, more peace of mind, a more manageable space, or a quieter atmosphere, you’ll find it—and so much more—at Turning Stone. Click Here to schedule your visit today! Your new ranch home is in a convenient location. Quick access to downtown Columbus and historic downtown Canal Winchester keeps you in touch. Are you ready for small-town charm with big city convenience? It’s a small town feel with more. Landscaping, lawn maintenance and snow removal are included when you choose Turning Stone. You’ve worked hard; it’s someone else’s turn to do yardwork. Your home also includes Craftsman details inside and stone accents outside. Turning Stone has thought of the smallest details for you to give your new home serious curb appeal. There’s no through traffic here! Enjoy a peaceful atmosphere tucked back from the bustle of town. The Turning Stone community is one street laid out in a loop, so every homesite feels like a cul de sac. Enjoy the tree-lined surroundings with your morning cup of coffee. Ranch living is easy here. Extra guest bedrooms are great for hosting visitors or setting up a home office or craft room, but the owner’s suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom is all yours! Your great room, dining area, and kitchen are open concept. It’s easy to entertain here, whether it’s an intimate dinner with the neighbors or a bigger family get-together. You’ll have room for everyone with less to clean up afterward. Click here to schedule your visit today!