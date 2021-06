I am writing an open letter to the United States President Joe Biden and want to share it here because I am worried about the state of mind of our elected officials. I am also worried about my friend Ike Agwu and his family members living in Nigeria. I hope others might be motivated to also write to their elected congressmen and senators after reading my letter. If not, at least those who read it will know more about the world outside rural Kansas than they did before, and maybe others will join me in the prayers I have listed at the end my letter. Sincerely, Harold Stultz, Pratt, Kansas.