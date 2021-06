THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has demanded an end to the central government's practice of increasing excise duty in order to prevent the uncontrollable increase in the prices of petroleum products. The CM also alleged that it is a bizarre claim that states should reduce fuel taxes which is a new move by the central government to absolve itself of responsibility for the hike in petrol and diesel prices. — Over the last six years, the central tax on petrol and diesel has increased by 307 per cent. Petrol-diesel prices have already increased 19 times this year. Of the four types of excise duty levied by the Central Government, none but the basic excise duty is to be shared with the States. These three tariffs are being increased by the Central Government.