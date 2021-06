(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) India has reported its lowest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases in at least 54 days (since April 8). The country has recorded 127,510 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths raised by 2,795. The total death toll due to the virus stands at 3,31,895.