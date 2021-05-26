Cryptocurrency : Michael Saylor refutes claims that a new mining council could centralize Bitcoin (BTC)
Microstrategy Chairman and CEO Michael Saylor has questioned claims that the newly formed Bitcoin Mining Council will lead to the centralization of Bitcoin (BTC / USD). According to him, the Council was formed to provide a solution to the problem of Bitcoin’s energy use. On May 25, Saylor and Elon Musk met with top Bitcoin miners in North America to propose ways to solve Bitcoin’s environmental problems. The committee was formed to accelerate sustainability initiatives for cryptocurrency.thegaltimes.com