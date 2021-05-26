Cryptocurrency : Michael Saylor refutes claims that a new mining council could centralize Bitcoin (BTC)

While cryptocurrencies, together with Bitcoin and Chia Coin, are all the craze in in the present day’s world, a lot of them don’t actually serve a function. Instead, some transfer relying on Elon Musk’s tirades on Twitter whereas others are labeled as damaging to the atmosphere. So now, a just lately launched cryptocurrency goals to vary that by giving again to the world. So, whenever you make investments on this crypto, a bit of the funding goes to numerous charitable organizations all over the world.