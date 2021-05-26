newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cryptocurrency : Michael Saylor refutes claims that a new mining council could centralize Bitcoin (BTC)

By magictr
thegaltimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrostrategy Chairman and CEO Michael Saylor has questioned claims that the newly formed Bitcoin Mining Council will lead to the centralization of Bitcoin (BTC / USD). According to him, the Council was formed to provide a solution to the problem of Bitcoin’s energy use. On May 25, Saylor and Elon Musk met with top Bitcoin miners in North America to propose ways to solve Bitcoin’s environmental problems. The committee was formed to accelerate sustainability initiatives for cryptocurrency.

thegaltimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Cryptocurrency#Data Mining#Balance Of Payments#Btc#Microstrategy#Bitcoin Mining Council#Invezz#New York Accord#Centralize Bitcoin#Ceo Michael Saylor#Cryptocurrencies#Decentralization#Centralization#Miners#Environmental Problems#Energy Consumption#Acceptance#Saylor Refutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Exclusive Outlining Potential Bitcoin (BTC) Wave Counts

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen considerably since its April 14 all-time high price. It’s likely correcting in a long-term wave four. However, the exact short-term wave count cannot be confidently determined. Bullish bitcoin count. BTC has been moving downwards since reaching an all-time high price of $64,895 on April 14, 2021....
Stocksthedechained.com

Bitfinex Records 74% Surge in BTC Long Positions

Per latest data, the number of BTC long trades have significantly increased on Bitfinex by more than 74% in the last two weeks, touching its record high. Meanwhile, the crypto experts suggest that given the fact that Bitfinex is one of the world’s top crypto trading platforms, the latest figures can be used as a sign in the crypto market.
Marketslchilltopnews.org

AI-Based Crypto Currency Prediction

People are searching best platform to get tips on the stock market and crypto currency to become rich easily. And this greediness forces them to get into the scam. But… there is an AI-Based android app available in the play store which will tell you the perfect time to invest. Now the question arises ‘How’?
Marketsforkast.news

Bitcoin suffers second-biggest monthly price drop in May

The price of Bitcoin dropped by 37.5% in May after hitting a low of US$34,195 yesterday, the second-largest drop on record after it fell 40% in September 2011. It dropped 37% over the month drop in November 2018, and 24.7% in March 2020. BTC was trading at US$34,221 at press time.
Marketstronweekly.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Sharpest Decline of the year

Bitcoin [BTC] mining difficulty took a sharp decline last weekend after a significant fall in the cryptocurrency network’s hash rate. This marked the largest decline in the difficulty figure this year. According to the latest stats on the same show that Bitcoin’s mining difficulty had adjusted to 21.05 trillion at...
Marketsthecurrencyanalytics.com

Justin Sun TRON (TRX) on I don’t think China can Crack Down Crypto Overnight

When asked in a Bloomberg interview of whether the price volatility has compelled people to trade more, Justin Sun replied:. Yes. Definitely. I see it is a price adjustment and we will see boom markets in July and August. I still believe the boom market is still there and we will continue to see developments of cryptocurrency.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Justin Sun Agrees With Elon Musk’s Concerns Over Bitcoin’s Carbon Footprint

The cryptocurrency bull market will resume in July and August this year, predicted the founder and CEO of TRON – Justin Sun. TRON’s Justin Sun agrees with Elon Musk’s concerns on the carbon footprint that bitcoin mining leaves. He believes the proof of work consensus algorithm has its flaws and urged people to strive to use more green energy.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $35,877.22 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $671.70 billion and $35.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsenter21st.com

This New Cryptocurrency Focuses on Charitable Donations to Help ‘Change’ the World

While cryptocurrencies, together with Bitcoin and Chia Coin, are all the craze in in the present day’s world, a lot of them don’t actually serve a function. Instead, some transfer relying on Elon Musk’s tirades on Twitter whereas others are labeled as damaging to the atmosphere. So now, a just lately launched cryptocurrency goals to vary that by giving again to the world. So, whenever you make investments on this crypto, a bit of the funding goes to numerous charitable organizations all over the world.
Marketsinvesting.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin’s ATH of $64,804 Not the Final

© Reuters. Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin’s ATH of $64,804 Not the Final. Bitcoin (BTC)’s all-time high price level of $64,804 is not the final ATH. The flagship cryptocurrency fell to over three-month lows again. The all-time high of the cryptocurrency king Bitcoin (BTC)’s $64,804 price level is not the final...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

We Don’t Want Panic over Dogecoin Prices, Says Brian Brooks

Brian Brooks, former Acting Comptroller of the Currency at the USOCC, recently shared his views about Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency assets. During a conversation with CoinDesk, Brooks said that panic over Dogecoin prices will be harmful to Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Brooks is currently serving as the CEO of...
Marketslivebitcoinnews.com

Cathie Wood: Elon Musk Will Be Integral to Crypto’s Future

In recent weeks, Elon Musk – the South African entrepreneur behind billion-dollar companies such as Tesla and SpaceX – has been taking a lot of flack regarding his stance on bitcoin and his alleged role in the asset’s downfall, but according to Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, Musk is going to prove to be one of the most positive figures in the crypto space in the coming future.