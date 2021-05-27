These Image Editing Apps Are Found To Be The Most ‘Data-Hungry’

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - During the lastGoogle I / O, which took place last Tuesday, those of Mountain View presented some of the changes that they have prepared for the future of some of their most popular platforms. Google Photos is one of them, although it faces a litmus test on June 1, when the grace period to upload images and videos completely free to your cloud ends. From that date, we will see how many users remain active and paying for some of the storage plans of the North Americans, for which all these changes that are announced will be focused. Not only that folder protected with passwords, where we can protect the most private material that we have in the photo library, but also these new 3D photographs that the platform will be able to compose. Curious 3D effect This new resource that Google Photos will put in our hands will be perfect for achieving little wonders that come to life thanks to a curious 3D effect generated from three or more images of the same sequence. Many users, in important moments, choose to take several photos in a row, creating a sequence that the Google algorithm is able to recognize. With that pattern of shapes and figures that are in each of these photos, you will be able to generate an animation that takes on the appearance of being three-dimensional, with part of the scene in motion while the rest remains in a fixed background. As you can see from the screenshot that you have just above, where those from Mountain View mark us which are those reference points that they identify in each photograph to, from there, generate the animation. These effects are widely used in television commercials but, above all, in documentaries with many photographic resources, since it is possible to print movement to all these snapshots and show it in a different way than a simple normal zoom. Something that is especially surprising in the case of historical content that has five or six decades behind it, when this type of special effects were practically unthinkable. In addition, Google Photos has also announced the arrival in future updates of what it calls “small patterns” and that will help the app to be able to identify, and group, images where certain elements are repeated. For example, an orange backpack, an object that we use on certain occasions, etc. In this way, we could ask you to show us only those contents where they are present.