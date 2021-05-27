Cancel
These Image Editing Apps Are Found To Be The Most ‘Data-Hungry’

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith WhatsApp proclaiming that it would send user data to Facebook, mobile users are on heightened alert about their privacy being invaded. In spite of this, it’s still easy to forget that social media and messaging apps aren’t the only ones collecting and tracking data. A deep dive by VPN...

Cell PhonesDark Reading

Most Mobile Apps Can Be Compromised in 15 Minutes or Less

In the name of releasing apps quickly and delivering a smooth user experience, mobile app security is often given short shrift. The state of mobile app security is not strong; a large majority of Android and iOS apps across every industry and vertical lack even the most basic security protections. As a result, they can be compromised with very little time and effort. The Verizon Mobile Security Index 2021, for instance, found that 76% of respondents experienced pressure to sacrifice mobile security for expediency.
Cell Phonesnewsdio.com

5 Best iPhone Video Editing Apps in 2021

Nowadays a good photographic system is one of the main requirements that we ask of a smartphone. Fortunately, quality cameras are becoming more common among mobile devices, some of them even counting with 4K video recording. Yes, your mobile phone can record good videos, but what happens next? You no longer need to go to the computer to edit them, you can do it just on your phone with a suitable editing app.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iOS privacy labels reveal what data VPN apps are collecting

Finding out how much data iOS apps collect on you has become significantly easier following the launch of Apple's privacy labels late last year. Now though, the app intelligence company 42matters has used its own tools along with the iPhone maker's privacy labels to identify the most popular VPN apps for iOS based on the kind of data they're collecting.
ComputersMac Observer

Flaw Found in M1 Chip Lets Apps Secretly Communicate

A security researcher found a flaw baked into M1 chips that could let any two apps to secretly exchange data, but says that most people don’t have to worry. Tracked as CVE-2021-30747, the flaw is “baked” into the chip, meaning that it can’t be fixed with a software update. Here are the technical details:
Cell Phonesyfsmagazine.com

Apps and Data Privacy: The Wildly Expensive Cost of ‘Free’

In the startup world, economy is king. If you’ve landed a fundraising round, every penny is accountable to your investors. If you’re bootstrapping, then every penny is precious to you. With dollars at a premium, the concept of “free” software is tempting, and indeed, ubiquitous. We’ve come to expect free...
Internetnordvpn.com

What data are you most scared of leaking online?

NordVPN surveyed internet users across multiple countries, and asked them what private data they were most concerned about being exposed. That question has never been more relevant. Individuals, businesses, and even governments now store huge amounts of data online. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic and the introduction of home working practices.
Internetvoonze.com

Google Photos will add new 3D effects to your images without the need for an additional ‘app’

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - During the lastGoogle I / O, which took place last Tuesday, those of Mountain View presented some of the changes that they have prepared for the future of some of their most popular platforms. Google Photos is one of them, although it faces a litmus test on June 1, when the grace period to upload images and videos completely free to your cloud ends. From that date, we will see how many users remain active and paying for some of the storage plans of the North Americans, for which all these changes that are announced will be focused. Not only that folder protected with passwords, where we can protect the most private material that we have in the photo library, but also these new 3D photographs that the platform will be able to compose. Curious 3D effect This new resource that Google Photos will put in our hands will be perfect for achieving little wonders that come to life thanks to a curious 3D effect generated from three or more images of the same sequence. Many users, in important moments, choose to take several photos in a row, creating a sequence that the Google algorithm is able to recognize. With that pattern of shapes and figures that are in each of these photos, you will be able to generate an animation that takes on the appearance of being three-dimensional, with part of the scene in motion while the rest remains in a fixed background. As you can see from the screenshot that you have just above, where those from Mountain View mark us which are those reference points that they identify in each photograph to, from there, generate the animation. These effects are widely used in television commercials but, above all, in documentaries with many photographic resources, since it is possible to print movement to all these snapshots and show it in a different way than a simple normal zoom. Something that is especially surprising in the case of historical content that has five or six decades behind it, when this type of special effects were practically unthinkable. In addition, Google Photos has also announced the arrival in future updates of what it calls “small patterns” and that will help the app to be able to identify, and group, images where certain elements are repeated. For example, an orange backpack, an object that we use on certain occasions, etc. In this way, we could ask you to show us only those contents where they are present.
Cell Phonesaltfi.com

Klarna says app data bug was “self-inflicted”

9,500 customers were able to view each other’s account data. Image source: Sebastian Siemiatkowski/Klarna. Buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna said yesterday’s embarrassing bug which gave some customers access to each other’s account data was its own mistake. In a statement last night Klarna explained that “a human error caused the bug and...
PhotographyContrastly

16 Best Photo Editing Apps for Photographers on the Go

The latest smartphone cameras are not only equipped with high-resolution sensors, but they also offer built-in functionalities and tools to capture some great images. Moreover, there are also tons of mobile photo editing apps that you can download to yield spectacular images. In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best photo editing applications for your mobile phone or tablet.
Cell Phonesbyteside.com

COVIDSafe app has found zero contacts or exposures in 2021

In an update on the efficacy of the federal government’s COVIDSafe app, the Digital Transformation Agency has clarified some recent numbers given to Senate Estimates last week that were inaccurate and now confirm that the much promoted ‘sunscreen’ for Australia has identified zero new contacts or exposures in 2021. The...
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Apple Unveils Most Innovative Apps Of 2021 To Keep Your Day Interesting

Those productivity apps in your iPhone might be helpful for day-to-day life, but they’re not the ones you’ll use to get those wheels in your head spinning. With all that free time in your hands, you might want to shake things up in your daily mix of apps, and Apple has got some ideas for you. The tech giant has just announced its shortlist for the annual Apple Design Awards, highlighting apps and games that exemplify solid innovation and ingenuity in design.
EnvironmentAndroid Central

Most AC readers prefer to use the default weather app on their phones

Android Central readers responded to a poll over the holiday weekend about which weather apps they use on their phones. The majority of respondents said they used the default weather app pre-installed on their devices. AccuWeather was the top third-party weather app chosen, and there were a number of popular...
SoftwareThe Next Web

This Luminar 4 bundle unleashes AI to brilliantly edit images automatically in seconds

TLDR: The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Power Bundle offers AI-generated image editing abilities for creating gorgeous images in record time, along with some cool add-on packs. Whether you’re shooting with a $2,000 DSLR camera or just your smartphone, there’s an art to capturing just the right image. Today’s camera wizardry goes a long way to helping each of us shoot pictures that are in focus and lit properly, no matter how intent most of us are at unwittingly screwing that up. But even with the assist from technology, there’s a very real skill to immortalizing a perfect moment.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

iOS 15 includes an EXIF data viewer, Password Authenticator, more

Apple's new iOS 15 update contains a number of smaller features and changes, such as an EXIF data reader for Photos and a baked-in password authenticator. EXIF data in Photos — After years of going without, Apple's native Photos app gains the ability toview and edit EXIF metadata. According to developer Federico Viticci, users can adjust a photo's time and date manually within the metadata viewer.
ComputersPosted by
Black Enterprise

Get The Most Out Of Your Mac With These 5 Award-Winning Apps

Getting the most out of your Mac often means exploring outside the stock of pre-installed apps on macOS and the top charts of the App Store. Most of the best workflow, productivity, OS optimization and cyber security apps have been around for years, but they can be hard to find if you’re a first-time Mac user or if you’re not sure what you need.
Cell Phonesreality.news

Apple Delivers Competitor to Google Lens & Google Maps AR Features in iOS 15

Mobile augmented reality for iOS via ARKit, but Apple is borrowing a few pages from Google's playbook and bringing AR directly to iOS 15. During the keynote presentation at the WWDC 2021, Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering for Apple, unveiled Live Text, a new camera mode coming to iOS 15 that delivers much of the same functionality that Google Lens offers for Android smartphones and Google Photos.
Cell Phonesallnetarticles.com

Most Emerging Trends for Mobile App Development in 2021

The use of mobile applications has is exploding in the past few years. Due to the fast-growing adoption of modern mobile phones (or smartphones), more and more users and consumers are using mobile applications for ordering their favorite book tickets, food, performing bank transactions, listening to music, etc. In today’s world, several numbers of mobile apps are increasing; this article is about listing some of the mobile app development trends that will help you to look out for in 2021.