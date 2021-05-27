Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near La Harpe to 9 miles southwest of Bronson to near Walnut, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Scott... Marmaton Bronson... Arcadia Uniontown... Walnut Fulton... Redfield Hepler... Mapleton Harding... Pawnee Station Hiattville... Petersburg Farlington... Hammond Devon... Garland Porterville... Englevale HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov