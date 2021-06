Studio Two (Tribute to the Beatles) will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, outdoors at the Maine Maritime Museum at 243 Washington St., Bath. A tribute to the most exciting and fun time in The Beatles career: The club and touring years. These are the years where people actually saw them play. The years where The Beatles crafted their sound, and their stage performance-and the years where they took the world by storm, and changed everything.