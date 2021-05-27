Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hot & humid today with a chance at a few isolated storms

By Brandon Spinner
WAFF
 12 days ago

Happy Thursday! The humidity continues to climb out there today so make sure to hydrate!. We are waking up to another warm and hazy start to the day today. Even seeing some areas of dense fog out there, especially where we saw rain yesterday. Temperatures are once again into the mid to upper 60s across the Valley as we are seeing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm again this afternoon as we climb into the mid to upper 80s in most communities. We may even see a few 90s out there this afternoon too! Wind today from the southwest will bring in more humidity through the afternoon which will make it feel even hotter. With the heat today we could also see a few showers and storms develop, but those should remain very isolated. It is more likely that we stay sunny than see rain today.

www.waff.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Memorial Day Weekend#Day By Day#Thunderstorms#Warm Air#Hot Air#Rain Today#Storms#Wind Today#Drier Air#Gusty Winds#Heavy Rainfall#Clouds#Dense Fog#Breezy Friday#Upper 70s#Upper 60s#Happy Thursday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Scattered storms Tuesday night with more hot, humid weather for Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ll keep an eye on the potential for some storms as we head into Tuesday evening as a disturbance aloft along with the heating of the day could lead to some isolated to scattered severe storms moving off the High Plains and into western Nebraska through Tuesday evening. The SPC has highlighted areas along and just west of North Platte with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather through Tuesday night.
EnvironmentFox11online.com

Another 90 degree day with a chance for isolated storms

Tuesday looks partly cloudy with some isolated thunderstorms and a high of 90. The normal high is 75. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88, but it will be cooler near Lake Michigan with an easterly wind. Temps will be right around 90 both Thursday and Friday.
EnvironmentWNEM

Staying humid, more storms chances Wednesday

Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you're having a great start to the week. After more hit or miss showers and t-storms today, we get put on repeat going into Wednesday. Higher humidity values stick around too. Here's the latest forecast!. Tonight. Rain chances should diminish into the late evening and...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Staying hot with a few storms

The warm trend continues as highs soar to the mid-90s today with overnight lows gradually falling into the 70s. Dew points will remain high with no relief in humidity in sight. The best chance for hit or miss showers and storms comes this afternoon and evening though there will still...
EnvironmentWGAL

Tropical humidity, few thunderstorms

It feels tropical outside, thanks to dew points near 70 degrees. Although it won't be as hot as yesterday, highs will still reach the upper 80s. A shower is possible this morning, then look for a few afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Due to the high humidity, thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rain.
EnvironmentWNEM

Staying humid, more storms chances Wednesday

Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you're having a great start to the week. After more hit or miss showers and t-storms today, we get put on repeat going into Wednesday. Higher humidity values stick around too. Here's the latest forecast!. Tonight. Rain chances should diminish into the late evening and...
Environmentdiscoverestevan.com

Preparing for Severe Weather Risks

June and July might be the busiest months for tornadic activity in Saskatchewan, but thunderstorms carry a number of threats to people as well. With the risk of severe thunderstorms around southeast Saskatchewan today, Environment Canada is encouraging people to take preventative measures. "With respect to thunderstorms, the main piece...
Richmond, VANBC12

Forecast: Daily hit or miss storm chances the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each day for the next several days will have a chance for a passing shower or storm late in the afternoon and evening. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated PM shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)