In July 2020, the global streaming sensation La Casa de Papel ("Money Heist") announced that its upcoming 10-episode fifth season would also be its final one. On Monday, Netflix let viewers know when that final run was set to begin. Part 5 will be slipt into two "volumes"- with the first premiering on September 3 and the second on December 3 (yup, both volumes this year). And as you're about to see, this season is more than just a fight- it's a war. Because La Resistencia is back. Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso) have joined the ensemble cast of the Alex Pina-created series (filming in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal). Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, the upcoming season finds Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo directing.