Eckert’s Farm at 951 S. Green Mount Road in Belleville has just released a line of hard ciders as part of a long-term project to open its own cidery next year. Eckert’s CiderWorks is currently in the process of being designed, but will feature an indoor tasting room and an outdoor event space for concerts. “We see a lot of opportunity, both to make the business more efficient and to appeal to a new consumer,” said Eckert’s president Chris Eckert. The tasting room will also have a small food menu with items like fair and bar food, as well as the on-site restaurant’s fried chicken. The plan is to implement the buildout in winter and launch it in May 2022.