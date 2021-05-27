Kartik Aaryan walks out of Ajay Bahl directorial project backed by Red Chillies, refunds the signing amount of Rs. 2 cr
Kartik Aaryan made headlines for quite a while after the actor was fired from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Dostana 2. The news caught fire and was spread everywhere within no time. Dharma Productions also released a statement revealing that Kartik is no longer part of their project. Well, now we hear that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opted out of another film.