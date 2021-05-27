Cancel
Soccer

Europa League winner Alberto Moreno shouts ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ on live Instagram stream as Villarreal star pays tribute to former side Liverpool after getting the better of rivals Manchester United in the final

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberto Moreno showed old rivalries never die by sending a message to Liverpool fans after getting the better of Manchester United in the Europa League final. The Spaniard was a second half substitute for Villarreal and scored in the penalty shoot-out as they overcame United to lift their first ever major trophy.

Alberto Moreno
Manchester United, Liverpool, Live Stream, Europa League
