Wood River, NE

Douglas A. Halsted

clipperpubco.com
 13 days ago

Douglas A. Halsted died peacefully at his home in Surprise, Arizona, on February 15, 2021. He was 83 years old. Doug will be laid to rest next to his parents, A.V. and Lois, at Wood River Cemetery in Wood River, at a graveside service this Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Brad Jepsen, of the First Presbyterian Church of Wood River, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to organizations involved in researching the causes and treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

www.clipperpubco.com
