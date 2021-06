Companies looking to hire will take part in the upcoming Ready2Work Job Hiring Event in LaPorte later this month. Employers in a variety of industries will be on hand at the job fair. Alexandria Moulding, American Licorice Company, American Renolit, Blue Chip Casino, E-Pak Machinery, Fiberbond, the Indiana Department of Transportation, the LaPorte County Family YMCA, Northwest Health, Sodexo and WeConnect are among the companies planning to participate.