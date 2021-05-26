Everything you need to know before season 5B

Okay, we know that most of you are either starting Season 5b of Netflix's Lucifer, finishing up your binge of it, or reaching for the second or third time. So far be it from us to pull you away from the fallout from big daddy God's (Dennis Haysbert) family reunion with his incorrigible kids Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). But should you need a break, maybe a little "mental palette-cleanser"? Then look no further than JOSHSTYLE (aka Joshua Coleman; website here) to help them chill out and still keep that Lucifer vibe. If you follow his work and checked out some of our coverage then you know that the content creator and film/television costumer not only offers Lucifans a steady stream of looks behind the scenes but does it in a way that's fresh, bold, and innovative. But if you think his work is done now that Season 5b is alive and out there, think again.