Everything you need to know before season 5B
Lucifer fans are very much looking forward to his return to Netflix. After several months, the series is preparing for the launch of its season 5B, which was divided due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, the expectation of each episode is enormous and there is less and less time for them to finally reach the streaming platform's catalog.