Facebook to take action against users sharing misinformation

By Rajan Nath
ptcnews.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Update: The social media giant Facebook announced that it will take stern action against the users repeatedly sharing misinformation that fact-checkers have debunked. As of now, the users get notified when they share content rated by a fact-checker. As per Facebook, now these notifications are being redesigned and simplified for easy understanding.

www.ptcnews.tv
